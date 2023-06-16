Musicians Corner Night of Hope raising money for the American Cancer Society

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday's Musicians Corner at Centennial Park will not be the typical concert series and food truck event. It is the 2nd Annual Night of Hope dedicated to raising money for the American Cancer Society.

The event is still free to come enjoy the music, but donations are welcomed and there are different ways you can donate throughout the night, such as donation boxes around the amphitheater where the music will be playing. There will be a silent auction.

People can donate money to dedicate a star honoring a loved one impacted by cancer that will be displayed at the event. Lastly, from 5 to 6 p.m., all bar sales will go towards the American Cancer Society.

The event is also an opportunity to learn. People can get information about cancer from the mission tent and hear a doctor and a survivor speak.

Alex Stewart with ACS said partnering with Musicians Corner is a great way for people to stumble on life-saving information.

"A lot of these people don't even know probably that they're coming for the American Cancer Society. We have publicized it but it's Musicians Corner it's super popular. So I'm excited to get into the community and educate people about prevention and screening guidelines and also bring awareness to cancer and the American Cancer Society," said Stewart.

Musicians Corner Night of Hope is from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight. The event works towards the American Cancer Society's goal of raising $100,000 this year.