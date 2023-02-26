Musicians host benefit concert to help those impacted by Turkey earthquake

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennesseans are rallying to help people impacted by devastating earthquakes in Turkey.

Artist Kay Azna says she knows what it's like to need help after being impacted by the 2020 tornado in Nashville.

So she and her band, Kay Azna & The Weapons Of Mass Elation, decided to throw a benefit concert to help earthquake victims.

"I was one of many displaced during that tornado. And I can just remember the immense feeling of gratitude, whenever I had people I barely knew that were coming to help me pack, coming to help me unpack, move all my stuff, find a place to live. Community in a difficult situation really means so much," Azna said.

The concert was held at the Seasons of Murfreesboro Lounge.

At the show, monetary donations and items like canned food and blankets were collected for Care International and the Red Cross.

Azna says she will still be collecting donations in the next few days.

If you would like to donate you can visit the Red Cross's website HERE. You can also contact Azna at kayaznamusic@gmail.com.