Musicians set to perform all over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Living in Music City means you’re constantly surrounded by so much musical talent.

On Tuesday, many of those artists and musicians will be showcasing their skills all over the city for Make Music Day.

Organizers are expecting a larger and in-person celebration. They encourage participation from all ages, genres and abilities.

Make Music Day is always held on June 21.

The free nonprofit music festival invites music lovers from everywhere to come participate by performing, attending, or even volunteering.

Organizers want to make music an accessible experience.

You will see live music at parks, music venues, markets and restaurants. Really any place can be a venue.

Some of the performances are interactive too, like the one happening at the downtown library.

This year, over 30 artists are performing at over 16 venues.

For a list of performances and locations, visit https://www.makemusicnashville.org/.