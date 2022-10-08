"My first initial reaction was here goes my livelihood" Franklin Farmers Market needs to find new home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For two decades, people have been flocking to The Factory in Franklin to visit the Franklin Farmers Market.

It's home to over 100 vendors, delicious food, and thousands of people visit each Saturday, but their lease is expiring. They’ll soon have to find a new home.

"Our lease with the Factory expires January 1, 2025. We have been here 20 years. We are very grateful for the partnership that we have with the Factory," Franklin Farmers Market Director Amy Tavalin said.

Ray Tyler, a vendor at the Franklin Farmers Market, was really worried when he heard the news.

"My first initial reaction, oh no, here goes my livelihood and the livelihood of four families this is supporting," Rose Creek Farms owner Ray Tyler said.

“We understand that Williamson County is changing in many ways, so with the ownership of the factory they are doing some expansion and that’s not going to include our farmers market," Tavalin explained.

“I was one of the original half a dozen farmers 20 years ago that started it," Delvin Farms owner Hank Delvin said.

The lease expiring is bittersweet news for Hank Delvin. He's been a vendor for 20 years at the market, he thinks it’s time for a new spot.

"The parking is really bad, so we’re looking to get another place that has more parking and of course we can get more vendors too," Delvin said.

Tavalin has been working to secure a new spot with three possibilities on the table.

“The Ag Expo Center, maybe Harlinsdale Farm across the street, or Franklin First United Methodist Church could be a possibility," Tavalin said.

Even though there are no hard feelings here, vendors and customers know it’s vital to keep the Franklin Farmers Market around.

"TN Ag and supporting TN Ag is really the foundation of a future healthy state and economy that we can really build not just for our lives but our children’s lives too," Franklin resident Michael Martin said.

Tavlin is confident someone will rise up and welcome them

The Franklin Farmers Market is open 52 weeks a year. They're open next Saturday from 8a.m-1p.m.