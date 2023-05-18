My Hero: Viewer nominates NewsChannel 5's Storm 5 weather team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The deadly storm system that roared across Tennessee on March 31, 2023 killed 15 people. It was that night that Donelson resident, Tom Templeman was watching NewsChannel5's weather coverage from home.

He says he was impressed even more by the dedication of our meteorologists to keep people safe. Templeman says that while Henry Rothenberg and Heather Mathis were on the air for hours guiding us through the severe system, Bree Smith, who was out of town in St. Louis called in to help with coverage.

Lelan Statom was in Knoxville that night and Nikki-Dee Ray was on doctor-ordered bedrest at home in Franklin and both of them kept the online weather updates posted all night long.

He calls them our "good neighbors" and says there is no doubt that each one is committed to keeping every person safe in a storm, no matter where they are or what time of day or night it is hitting the communities we cover.