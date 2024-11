PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've all heard the saying, you're never too old to try. Well, Miss Louise Baker truly lives up to that motto.

Her grandson, Ryan Johns, opened up a boot camp gym back in 2019. Louise wanted to support her grandson, by being there for the grand opening.

Little did she know that would open up the door to a healthier lifestyle and inspiring dozens and dozens of women and men.

