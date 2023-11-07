Watch Now
NewsMy Hero

Actions

89-year-old Everett Steele plays the fiddle with a beautiful heart

AM AMY MY HERO VO_frame_1045.jpeg
WTVF
AM AMY MY HERO VO_frame_1045.jpeg
Posted at 5:32 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 06:32:23-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you like a little "Orange Blossom Special" then you'll love today's "My Hero."

This is 89-year-old Everett Steele. He's played the fiddle most of his life and his daughter says she is still in awe when he plays.

Rhonda Moore of Nashville nominate her dad because of what she calls his "beautiful heart." She says she's never heard him say anything bad about anyone.

By the way, he has six kids, 8 grand and 5 great grand-kids!

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.

My Hero generic

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens