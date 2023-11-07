89-year-old Everett Steele plays the fiddle with a beautiful heart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you like a little "Orange Blossom Special" then you'll love today's "My Hero."

This is 89-year-old Everett Steele. He's played the fiddle most of his life and his daughter says she is still in awe when he plays.

Rhonda Moore of Nashville nominate her dad because of what she calls his "beautiful heart." She says she's never heard him say anything bad about anyone.

By the way, he has six kids, 8 grand and 5 great grand-kids!

