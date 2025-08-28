A family's tradition of spreading joy wherever they go

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Growing up, they were known as the “Head Girls,” four Robertson County sisters full of spirit.

Years later, Connie Lowe and Pam Champion are still carrying on their family's tradition of spreading joy wherever they go.

That’s why Connie and Pam are this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Pam and Connie's choice of charity, which is Cedar Hill White Christmas.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.