NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brittany Murray isn’t just a mother—she’s a warrior.

For eight years, she stood by her daughter Jazmyn’s side while she battled cancer, raised three other children, earned a nursing degree, all while working full-time.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Brittany's choice of charity, which is Free Bird Memorial Group.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.