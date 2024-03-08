A My Hero follow-up: This Williamson County EMT sang 'their song' one last time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I have a sad but precious follow up to a My Hero I shared with you in August of 2022.

Williamson County EMT Danny Couples responded to a call that Barbara Stringer had fallen at her home. To keep her calm, he sang you are my sunshine to her. A song he sings to many nervous patients in transport.

The two developed a friendship and Danny visited her often in recovery.

My Hero: Danny Cupples

Sadly, Barbara passed away recently, but last week at her funeral in her honor, Danny sang you are my sunshine for her one last time. Danny you are still her hero!

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.