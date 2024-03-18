'An angel sent from above' Husband honors his wife as this week's 'My Hero'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They met online and after one date, Steve Burton was ready to propose! His wife, Beth Burton is My Hero today.

Beth is a retired Vanderbilt RN and has worked at the Grand Ole Opry for 45 years. Steve calls her an angel sent from above. In the ten years they've been married, Steve has suffered a heart attack, had both knees and hips replaced, back surgery, spinal, neck and shoulder surgery.

He says he wouldn't have made it without her.

"Beth is my hero because shes so precious and takes good care of me thru all my illnesses she goes way beyond what any woman has to put up with health issues, she drive me everywhere, helps me get dressed, feeds me and calls me all the time," he explained.

Such a sweet love story, thank you Steve!

Bart Durham Injury Law will be giving $250 to a non-profit chosen by our heroes each week. Beth Burton has decided to have her donation go to the American Cancer Society.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.