Daughter pays tribute to mother for her unrelenting dedication during her addiction crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A daughter pays tribute to her mother for her unrelenting dedication, prayers and judgment free approach during her addiction crisis.

Adara Harden tells me that she didn't deserve her mom Stacey Jones' unconditional love for what she put her through. Adara says for years while struggling with an addiction to pills and heroin she was trafficked, nearly murdered and went to prison. But her mother's constant source of strength and belief that she would recover gave Adara the power to change.

She's been clean for three years.

"She has instilled not only moral values in me but christian values that I lost for a long time," Harden said. "I know without a shadow of a doubt that if i didn't have her I would be dead right now."

Our generous sponsor, Bart Durham injury law is donating $250 dollars to the charity of Stacy Jones's choosing. She chose St. Jude in Memphis.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.