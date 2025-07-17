Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Educator helps mother recover from aneurysm

We all have our village...But for Nichole Bell...she's the glue that holds her community together.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all have our village, but for Nichole Bell she's the glue that holds her community together.

From becoming her mother's caretaker, to her successful career as a Rutherford County educator. Nichole's dedication to serving others is why she’s this week's My Hero.

