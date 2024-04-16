Father helps support son after recent diagnosis with Angelman's Syndrome

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you ever heard of Angelman's Syndrome? It's a genetic disorder that affects intellectual and physical abilities in children. There is no cure.

Erika Barrett wrote to me about her son, Taylor who has it, but its her husband's reaction to the diagnosis that makes him "My Hero" today.

Erika told me that she was so distraught that Taylor had Angelman's that she couldn't climb out of what she calls a dark place. He is non verbal and autistic. She felt like her child was broken and was mad for years that she couldn't fix it.

"As a result of me sharing my story with you it just unpacked so much not only was I in a dark place, but he was there spiritually. Sterling was there to encourage me as well as to lift me up when i was down," she explained.

Sterling told her that broken crayons still color, so with that new attitude she has become and advocate for Angelman's. She began attending conferences and helping other families deal with the diagnosis. She even went back to school and became a social worker.

Sterling has picked The Angelman Syndrome Foundation as his charity choice.

