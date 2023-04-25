Franklin fitness instructor uses her strength to empower people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While Audrea Webb packs in the crowds during her spin and weight-lifting classes at the YMCA, she uses most of her strength to empower her people.

Retired principal Janet Wallace is a retired principal and has recommitted herself to her health. She wrote me a few weeks ago because she said we needed to know about Audrea and called her this "inspiring woman."

I visited the Franklin YMCA to check out one of Audrea's classes myself recently, only as a viewer. She packs them in, in fact, I'm not sure how everyone fit. You have to get there early to get a spot or you won't get one.

"Should be a party going on in those triceps!" Audrea yelled. "Brace your core, protect it!"

She teaches six days a week, three classes a day at three different locations. Janet says, Audrea knows everyone's name and surprises the classes by wearing for instance on St. Patrick's Day, a leprechaun outfit or working out in a modified Santa suit at Christmas.

"She's very special. Every time it is the same level of enthusiasm. She knows everyone's name if they've rarely been in class. She has a personal relationship with everybody," Wallace said. "Audrea says I've been doing this for 35 years. They bless me right back. It's such a pleasure."

