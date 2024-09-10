From coworkers to friends and now family, meet Nicole Tafoya

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They started out as coworkers, then friends and now family. Today's hero is Nicole Tafoya of Clarksville

Brenda Turner tells me that from the time they both started working at a retirement facility in Robertson County-they became fast friends! Their careers have taken them in different directions recently, but Brenda admires Nicole and says she's honoring her because despite a current health crisis, Nicole is living every day with purpose.

Thanks to our generous sponsor Bart Durham Injury Law, our hero gets $250 to give to the charity of their choice and Nicole has chosen the American Cancer Society.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.