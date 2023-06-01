Hero honored for her continued positivity and kindness

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Her goal in life is helping others, and is the most selfless person I know."

Peggy Clark wrote NewsChannel 5 recently describing her friend, Trayce Sackman who is the attendance secretary at Watertown High School.

"Trayce has so many obstacles to overcome in her life, but you would never know it," she said. "She has been fighting cancer since 2012 but is always smiling, positive, and helping others. She has recently had another surgery and found that her cancer has spread."

Peggy continued, "On top of her own battles, Trayce helps care for her mother who has also had cancer. She has a 29-year-old daughter, Ashley, who has special needs and lives with Trayce and her husband, John. They have one married son, Nick. Their 26-year-old son, Colin, lives with them. Trayce also cares for her 5-year-old granddaughter, Opal. Despite all this, Trayce is very active in her church and is always involved in an extra activity that helps someone else. She loves kids! She sponsors a prom dress giveaway at the school every spring. Girls who cannot afford a dress can come and pick out a dress and accessories for free."

Peggy said that Trayce always provides clothes for students in need through a school clothes closet.

Trayce is very involved in Sherry’s Run, a local organization that gives aid to cancer victims and their families.

"To know her is to love her!" She said.

Despite all this, Trayce and her family have medical and housing needs, so a GoFundMe is currently active for them.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.