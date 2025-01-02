Homebound program helps Maury County students in need

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special school in Maury County is helping students overcome significant challenges.

Many of these students balance part-time jobs to help support their families, often arriving without the essentials.

Elaina Peariso and the entire team behind the Homebound Program are My Heroes for their work making a positive difference in those student's lives.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to the Homebound Program of Maury County Public Schools.

