Hopkinsville nonprofit empowers young men to manage life, pursue goals

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — "I saw my dad, pour into me and my friends so that stuck with as a young man growing up." Vice Killebrew is one of the mentors for Men2Be in Hopkinsville, KY. It's a nonprofit that grows young men.

They empower boys to manage life, pursue goals and be good citizens.

LaDessa Lewis and her husband founded the group in 2020. They have three girls but saw a need for more direction and affirmation for boys.

"We would always talk about why kids are this or why kids are that and then I had to ask myself what am I doing to change the narrative of the young boys," Lewis said.

"I was born to achieve greatness," Trey Sivills said reciting the Men2Be Creed. "To learn and to grow my greatness to my work ethic."

He'll be an 8th grader this fall. He wouldn't have done that two years ago.

His mom Joy Hopson nominated Men2Be for My Hero because she sees its impact firsthand

"I may tell him something but his mentors may reinforce that, that's when he gets it," she said.

This organization which started with only three boys has grown to 58 young men. They have kids from everywhere, from Clarksville to Guthrie.

They are growing productive people through the community who are learning the value of believing in themselves.

