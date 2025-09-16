Hugo Lopez is a champion of Chapel Hill, Tennessee

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the heart of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, where small-town values still shine bright, there lives a quiet hero whose kindness touches nearly every corner of the community.

His name is Hugo Lopez, business man and owner of Amigos restaurant...but to the people of Chapel Hill, he’s far more than just a local business owner.

He’s a symbol of generosity, compassion, and unwavering support.

Whether it’s feeding families who’ve fallen on hard times, opening his doors after hours to comfort grieving loved ones, or stepping in to help schools and the elderly without hesitation, Hugo leads with heart. His ever-present smile and open hands have made him more than just a neighbor. He is MY HERO.

