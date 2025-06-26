Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMy Hero

Actions

Humble stained glass artists hearts shine brighter than their work

Today, we're introducing you to two humble stained glass artists whose hearts shine even brighter than their work.
Humble stained glass artists hearts shine brighter than their work
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today, I'm introducing you to two humble stained glass artists whose hearts shine even brighter than their work.

For years, they’ve quietly poured their time, talent, and love into helping others, especially refugees seeking hope and a fresh start.

That’s what makes Murfreesboro’s Richard and Kathryn Spry this week's My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Richard and Kathryn's choice of charity

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.

My Hero generic

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking