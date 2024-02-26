'I gave her life, she gave me life again too' Woman donates kidney to her own mom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville kidney transplant survivor found herself in need again when her new kidney failed. In my hero today, we honor her daughter, Amya Wilbanks who didn't hesitate to give.

Princess Wilbanks wrote to me recently and wanted to honor Amya who she calls an amazing daughter and sister. Princess had her first transplant from a stranger in 2014. But that kidney began failing again and while she restarted dialysis, Amya was tested and found out she could donate to her mom.

The transplant was a success on November 15th, 2023.

"It's not about a parent or a firefighter, your children can be heroes too," said Princess. "She saved my life for the second time. The first time someone I didn't know and the second time it was from her. I don't know how to explain it without getting emotional. I gave her life, she gave me life again too."

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.