NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 14 years, Honorable Judge Andy Brigham fought to bring CASA to Stewart County, giving a voice to children in need. His dedication, humility, and kindness make him stand out as a true leader.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Judge Brigham's choice of charity, which is Stewart County CASA.

