Kids lobby to keep local water park open in Hopkinsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For most of us, giving a speech before city leaders in a council meeting would be un-nerving and intimidating.

But what if you were only 8 years old? Would you still have the courage?

Everyday after school, these kids come to the challenge house in Hopkinsville. It's a safe place to hang out.

Brittanie Bogard is the challenge house ambassador. So when she told them recently the city council had voted not to repair the local water park.

"If you go around in Hopkinsville, theres really nothing fun for kids to do," Bogard said.

She encouraged the kids go to city hall themselves. They each wrote a speech and delivered it before city leaders.

"Instead of just sitting back and complaining like a lot of older folks do they actually showed up and let voice be heard," said Councilmember Steve Keel.

Bogard felt she'd lost her voice and ability to stand up for herself for many years. She dropped out of school in the 8th grade and life got hard for awhile.

"I was incarcerated over 45 times my entire life," she said. "I want to be the person I needed growing up for these children."

She told me she was tired of being treated as less than and learned to fight for herself which turned her life around and is the lesson here.

