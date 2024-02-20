Manchester mom honored for her enduring strength during tough times

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — I think we could all enter our mothers for our heroes, but today a Manchester woman wanted to honor her mom for not just helping her family, but for her enduring strength.

Kaitlyn Burns wrote me recently and her words about her mom were so honest and full of admiration. Connie Cargile has a full time job and takes care of her elderly parents full time at night. And despite tragedy in their family, she gets up every day, and takes care of every body but herself.

"She puts everything on hold, her health problems everything to she cares for my grandparents who have dementia," Burns said. "She lost my oldest sister almost a year ago and a grandson on fathers day, four months after my sister."

Burns said shes always been her hero as Connie is the rock of the family.

