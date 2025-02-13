Meet Jasper, an extraordinary therapy dog at Chapman's Retreat Elementary School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Not all heroes walk on two feet, sometimes, they come with four paws.

I'm excited to introduce you to Jasper an extraordinary therapy dog at Chapman's Retreat Elementary School.

Jasper is playful yet calm, with a comforting presence.

It's this unique combination that makes him today's hero. Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Jasper's choice of charity, which is his care from the school.

