NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Often, children look up to their parents as heroes. But in this extraordinary story, the roles are reversed.

Elizabeth Holt credits her son, Noah, for saving her life—even before he took his first breath.

Noah Holt is today’s 'My Hero.'

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will be donating $250 to Noah's charity of choice, which is Manna Cafe Ministries in Clarksville.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.