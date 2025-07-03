'Momma' Lesa Dawson is making the world a better place for others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Born and raised in the heart of Maury County, Lesa Dawson's journey has always been grounded in faith, community, and compassion.

Over the years, she’s worn many hats: a devoted mother, a foster parent, a community leader, and a quiet yet powerful force behind countless acts of kindness. That is what makes Mamma Lesa this weeks MY HERO.

