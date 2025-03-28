My Hero: A staple of her school and community

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a small town where heroes often go unnoticed, there’s one woman whose strength, selflessness, and unwavering devotion shine brighter than most.

Meet Carmen Breedlove, a mother, wife, teacher, volunteer, and the heart and soul of her family and community.

Carmen isn't just the best mother and Mimi around; she's the backbone that has held her family together through the toughest of times.

Behind the scenes, she balances the demands of a full-time job in the school system with a life dedicated to her husband, three children, and the youth of Bedford County. And that’s not all.

Carmen pours her heart into her church, serving with an unmatched dedication to its kids and youth.

But her true superpower lies in her quiet sacrifices—the ones she makes every day, not for recognition, but out of love for others.

Her story isn’t just about being a hero in her own home; it’s about the countless lives she’s touched in her community.

