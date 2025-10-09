My Hero: A warm, welcoming face for 20 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Skyline's Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, Nichole Thompson has been the warm, welcoming face at the front desk for over 20 years. She brings comfort, kindness, and consistency to every patient and caregiver who walks through the door.

That’s what makes Nichole Thompson this week's My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate 250 dollars to Nichole's choice of charity, which is Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.