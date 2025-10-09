Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMy Hero

Actions

My Hero: A warm, welcoming face for 20 years

My Hero: A warm, welcoming face for 20 years
My Hero: A warm, welcoming face for 20 years
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Skyline's Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, Nichole Thompson has been the warm, welcoming face at the front desk for over 20 years. She brings comfort, kindness, and consistency to every patient and caregiver who walks through the door.

That’s what makes Nichole Thompson this week's My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate 250 dollars to Nichole's choice of charity, which is Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.

My Hero generic

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.