My Hero: Adam Taylor

Obstacles are sometimes the building blocks in life. Now at 37 years old, Adam Taylor has overcome cerebral palsy — to not only play football in Nashville but now coach area kids.

His mom, Toni nominated him for "My Hero." She says she used to be over-protective of him as a child because of his medical condition.

"One Saturday his dad snuck him out of the house at 5 years old to play football and he's been playing ever since," Toni said.

She says he played high school football for Maplewood, then coached for them after graduation.

Taylor coaches football at John Overton High School now where he mentors children and helps kids get things when their mothers can't afford them.

"He's the best friend you could have," Toni said.

He teaches physical education at Hull Jackson School. He also coaches flag football where his daughter and nephew play on the team.

"He does not let any child be down on themselves. My husband and I are so proud of the young man he's become. Great son, brother, husband father, uncle and friend," Toni said.