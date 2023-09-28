My Hero: After school program helps students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have teenagers or yours are already grown, then you know the difficulty of helping them through these challenging years where they search for their identity and their way.

I was recently introduced to a place that has helped more than one thousand kids since 2011 in Cadiz, Kentucky.

The Way Christian Ministries is "My Hero" this week. The program is housed behind the Trigg County Schools campus and it serves middle and high school students. The kids get something to eat, something to do and spend time with volunteer adults who care about them and it's all free.

Carl Heckmann leads the program and says, "I know of no such ministry anywhere which is non profit, multi-denominational, and ALL VOLUNTEER and provides so many services to youth and the community. Because of the prayers, love and support of almost all Christian denominations and approximately 40 of the 65 churches in our smaller populated county, students have a safe and productive place to go after school at least 4 days per week and often more."

Heckmann tells me that students are served daily meals and are provided activities like basketball, dodgeball and air hockey. There are daily devotions and Heckmann says more than 100 kids have been led to Christ over 12 years.

Community volunteers also help mentor and provide lessons including, guitar and piano and job prep. Heckmann says they feel lead to expand their reach in the community but need more space.

If you'd like to help with their building campaign you can find them on Facebook at The Way Ministries of Trigg County.

