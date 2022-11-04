My Hero: Beloved mom & daughter devote their lives to family

GAINSBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mom and daughter beloved by their family are today's My Hero "she-roes"!

Marie Scott is 92 years old and this is her daughter Teresa of Gainsboro, Tennessee. Marie's son Harold Scott told us his mother has devoted her life to her family.

Harold says that even when his dad got sick she was the primary caregiver for him too, all while raising six kids.

Thank you Marie for unselfishly living your life to help others. And to Teresa, an inspiration to your brother.

