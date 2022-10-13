NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since 1952, Box 55 has served the men and women of the Nashville Fire and EMS Departments and other first responders. They provide on-scene hydration, nutrition and wet towels to prevent heat stroke, and blankets to prevent hypothermia for these service providers on extended emergency scenes.

Carla Collier of Joelton nominated the group for Thursday's Hero after a friend and relative of hers joined the volunteer organization.

"I didn't even know what Box 55 was or how much they did until just recently," she said.

She nominated the entire team for "My Hero" because she says their countless hours of dedication to the community should be recognized for going above and beyond, especially because they serve anytime of the day or night and in every type of weather.

Box 55 collects donations to support the group's efforts. Visit their website page for more information.