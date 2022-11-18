My Hero: Brad Myers

MORRISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Morrison, Tennessee girl was on her way to school in September, when a car crash nearly took her life. Minutes after she ran off the road, the school resource officer from her high school got the accident call from dispatch and was first on the scene.

Leela Beaty, 16, was impaled by a two-by-four from a fence. It broke her collarbone and cut an artery and vein in two. Warren County High School SRO Brad Myers rushed to Leela's side.

"He showed up on the scene on his toes ready to help. He's just amazing. He saved my life," Leela said.

Leela knew Officer Myers wouldn't want this recognition, but she nominated him for "My Hero" because she says she wouldn't be here without him.

Her mom, Candy Seals, wants to thank the medical teams, the community, the school and Leela's dance team for the support and prayers and meals as she recovers. Seals said that saying thank you to everyone including Officer Myers seems insignificant compared to what they've done for her family. But she wants them to know she is forever in their debt.

"She's it. She's my one and only," Seals said.

The first thing Officer Myers said when Leela walked into school was, "How are you here?" That's how badly injured she was. Her left arm is paralyzed now but another surgery in January will help with blood flow and doctors are optimistic she will be able to use it again.

Below is in Leela's own words, why she wanted to nominate Officer Myers as her hero.

Dear Mrs. Amy Watson,



Hello! My name is Leela Beaty. I am a 16-year-old junior at Warren County High School, in McMinnville TN. On September 13th of this year, I was unfortunately involved in a car accident on my way to school. I was impaled by a fence and sitting there in that car I knew I wasn’t going to live unless I got help. I pulled the fence out of me and made my way to the door of the nearby house. I walked about ten feet before a lady walked out of the house and called 911. I am told that 45 seconds after the call went out Officer Brad Myers came to the rescue. He just so happens to be the SRO officer at my school. At the time everything was a blur, so I didn’t recognize him. All I knew was the guy in the green shirt saved my life. After returning home from the hospital and meeting him I know he would not want the title of being a life saver or hero, but I believe such a kind and generous man deserves such recognition. I am writing this to you for two reasons. One being the fact this kind soul is one of the reasons I am here. Despite all the injuries I have. I am here and living life thanks to him. He deserves that recognition. The second reason being that lots of bad news is spread around the world. I feel this bad news creates a chain reaction and forces people to believe that goodness in humanity is gone. I want to share my story because it proves that theory wrong. There is good in this world and Officer Myers is living proof.



Thank you for your time.



Leela Kate Beaty





