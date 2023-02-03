LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the first things Brandy Worman told me about herself is this: "I was a meth cook. I tried to deal drugs but I just wasn't good at it." It was a brutally honest response.

This Lebanon woman spent years addicted to drugs and alcohol. She said she was jailed more than thirty times and lost custody of her children for ten, long years. But she also says it was rock bottom that helped her kick her addiction and not only change her life, but help her change the lives of women who are trying to recover too.

Nina Gardner nominated Worman as "My Hero" because years ago, these two women were fighting addiction at the same time.

"She sat with me in detox the first time I tried to get sober," Gardner said.

But Gardner says she wasn't able to get sober until she saw the changes in Worman's life.

"Being able to see that Brandy could do it and a lot of times we don't know people are watching and I've just needed proof that my life could be different," Gardner said.

Worman has since opened The Hope Society in Lebanon. It's a recovery home for up to eight women, with women ages 21 to 67 there now. These women must go through the program for 18 months which includes mentoring and counseling, life skills and service to our community. The women must also get a job. But they are guided by Worman, who has turned her life into one of purpose and responsibility.

She is now the general manager at Demo's restaurant in Lebanon, where Gardner works alongside her as the catering manager. Demo's has also hired some of the women in The Hope Society as the management is committed to breaking the stigma of addiction and supporting these women on their journey.

Worman also runs a home for recovering mothers and their children. She and her husband fund it all themselves but they need help.

You can donate to this nonprofit on its website here.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.