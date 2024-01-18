My Hero: Celebrating the heroes of the snowstorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So many of you have shared stories with us of people who have come to your rescue or offered assistance in this weeks winter storm.

In today's my hero, we wanted to share some snow hero's who braved the snow and cold to help someone in need.

People like Chino Leach of Chino's Lawncare.

He has a dependable car so he made store runs for people all over Nashville who needed everyday items. It started from Bordeaux to North Nashville, West, South and then it was Madison, Goodlettsville, Green Hills.

"My momma always told me, if you can help somebody, help them. I always give a helping hand a neighbor," Leach said.

And how about this in Lawrence County? Some Amish neighbors helped get a stuck SUV out of the mess using their two horses!

And another example of neighbors helping neighbors in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Jeep Crew spent days driving the streets looking for anyone who may have gone off the roads and needed help.

In just the first day of the snow, they helped 27 healthcare workers get to their jobs and home again!

And of course we've depended a lot on our first responders this week.

You can imagine how difficult it is to respond to car wrecks, fires and more, when snow is falling and temps are low.

And don't forget the people keeping our roads safe!

This week we introduced you to Darrell Turnage who operates some of our plow trucks. He says he was appreciative that people stayed home so they could get to work!

Let's not forget all the restaurants that stayed open this week! For example, Germantown Cafe -- which said it just wanted to stay open to provide some comfort to customers who were snowed-in.

And I think parents are also heroes this week.

It's always tough juggling the family and work when school is out.

Thank you to all the heroes who stepped up to help their neighbors this week.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.