My Hero: Christine Ricketts

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville woman who survived the Holocaust in Dachau, Germany at the age of six is inspiring friends and neighbors in her community.

Christine Ricketts, 81, says the Nazis arrested her family, shaved their heads, starved them and forced them to work.

She says she will never forget that kind of hunger and has spent most of her life helping others by providing food to those who couldn't afford it. But it is her gift of friendship that neighbor Harrison Baker said also led him to nominate her for "My Hero."

"There are two types of people, givers and takers, and Christine always gives," Baker said. "I met her at my lowest point in life and she encouraged me and changed my life for the better."

Baker said she always sees the good.

Ricketts has been undergoing cancer treatment recently, including chemotherapy and radiation.

"She will not walk this fight alone. I will see to that," he said.