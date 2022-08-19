My Hero: Clayton Thieke

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — A Hopkinsville boy has broken his own record raising money for a local pet rescue. Clayton Thieke got the idea to host yard sales from his cousin who had a lot of success raising money for charity with her yard sales in Georgia.

Clayton picked Max's Hope Pet Rescue back in 2020. He was 5 then and raised $2,000. Then in 2021, he raised $4,000.

"How proud we are of him. He has a big heart and loves animals," said his grandmother, Suzzie Thieke, who is part of his yard sale crew. "[His parents] wanted him to understand that you can make a difference at any age and step up to the plate."

This summer he raised $11,000! But that's not all. As he was talking to Hopkinsville veterinarian Dr. Michael Johnson before the sale, Clayton said his goal this year was to raise $7,000 because he was now 7 years old.

"It was intentional. It was intentional. I was sandbagged," Dr. Johnson joked. He says that Clayton came into the clinic and started talking about his yard sale. Johnson wanted to help him out so he told Clayton that he would match whatever Clayton raised.

With the doctor's match, it brings Clayton's total to $22,000. The most he's ever raised.

"He's got a big heart and values and a moral compass. If the world were run by children, we'd be in a lot better shape," said Johnson.

Max's Hope is a pet rescue in Hopkinsville. They survive only by donations. But because they take in any animal, at any time, it gets expensive to care for them and nurse them back to health. Over the past 11 years, they have saved 6,000 animals. To learn more about the rescue, visit the Max's Hope website.