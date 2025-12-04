My Hero: Cora's Memory Shines Bright

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kevin and Jessica Yokley of Lawrenceburg have turned their grief into purpose after losing their baby girl.

Their non-profit, A Cora Christmas has brought gifts, games, and joy to thousands of families and they continue helping their community year-round.

That is why Kevin and Jessica Yokley are this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Kevin and Jessica's choice of charity, which is A Cora Christmas

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.