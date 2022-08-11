My Hero: Danny Cupples

Our EMS workers do heroic things every day.

The team of first responders in Williamson County tells NewsChannel 5 they answered 22,000 emergency calls last year, but Chuck Gordon is recognizing one medic for something you may never have expected to happen in the back of an ambulance.

"My wife received a call from life alert that her mother, Barbara Stringer had fallen and an ambulance was en route to her residence," Gordon said.

We called my son since we were out of town and he and his wife went to her home to check on her. When he got there, she was being loaded into the ambulance and he said one of the guys was singing "You Are My Sunshine" to her. He wasn't pulling her from a burning car or anything like that but what he did was heroic in my opinion and they do this every day!"

Then what happened next was truly amazing! Gordon says that his mother-in-law was hospitalized and after hip surgery, a nurse asked her if she remembered how she got there. He says, she couldn't say it, but she started singing, "You are My Sunshine" back to her. "If that doesn't show you the difference he made to her!"

Danny Cupples partner, Paul Rucker often drives the ambulance. He says its amazing to see the way Danny's singing affects people and Danny says he never knows when he's gonna do it. "It just kinda happens." He says, "There's more than one way to treat a patient. We have all the medical tools in the world but singing seems to calm them down."

Mrs. Stringer is doing better but still in recovery and turns 90 next month. She gave Danny and Paul gift certificates to show her appreciation for their kindness.