My Hero: Daughter honors music industry legend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some people call Buzz Cason, the Father of Nashville Rock. He formed Nashville's first rock and roll band "The Casuals" in the mid-50s which became a successful touring act and Brenda Lee's backing band.

He is also a successful songwriter. His most well-known classic is "Everlasting Love" which was recorded by Carl Carlton, Gloria Estefan, U2 and many others. His session work includes records by Elvis, Kenny Rogers, Roy Orbison and John Denver.

He then founded the legendary Creative Workshop studio in Berry Hill that was built in 1970 and still going strong.

Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and Jimmy Buffett and Olivia Newton-John are just a few of the stars who have recorded there.

But there's something about Cason you won't find on any album credits. His daughter, Tammy Cason says its his generosity.

"He believes in other people and has tried to blow under their wings so they can soar too," she said.

Tammy says her father has helped hundreds of people over the years, especially musicians who couldn't pay their medical bills or living expenses. She says her father understood his financial and creative blessings were a gift and wanted to share it with people. He also helped co-found "The Gift" foundation based in Nashville.

It is a non-profit that assists musicians through donations.

"He raised me in the church and in Jeremiah it says you have raised me with an everlasting love and his whole life has been spent honoring God in who he is," she said.

Since Father's Day is Sunday, Tammy nominated her father for "My Hero."

"I want my dad to know that he is my hero and he always has been and always will be and I will always look up to him and appreciate him for all he is," she said.

