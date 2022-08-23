My Hero: Fernando Rosales

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Cookeville man with a heart for helping others is Tuesday's My Hero.

In a rainstorm recently, Fernando Rosales was at work at Chick-Fil-A when he noticed a mom, Caitin Locke, struggling to get her two kids, Mattie Cait and Addison Grace, to her car. Rosales ran out with his umbrella and held it over Locke until she buckled in her girls and jumped in the driver's seat.

Despite getting soaked in the process, Rosales said he would do it again any time he might notice anyone in need.

He said he couldn't bear to see them get wet and just ran out to help. He says as a Christian, he tries to imitate what Jesus would do.

"Fernando went above and beyond for the girls and I. His kindness deserves recognition from Chick-Fil-A," Locke said. "They should be proud he is serving their customers. I hope we can give back to Fernando the kindness he has shown us."