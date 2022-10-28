My Hero: Genevieve 'Gigi' Smutny

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes to make a difference, you just need to look around you. That's what happened to 7-year-old Genevieve Grace "Gigi" Smutny last week.

She was nominated for "My Hero" by her grandfather Mark Tow. He says she was playing at a local park when she met two girls around her age. As they got to know each other, Gigi learned that the girls, along with their older brother who has a disability and their parents, had fallen on some hard times and were living in a van.

It broke her heart and she couldn't quit thinking about them. The first thing she did was buy a few toys for the girls but with the nights getting colder she wanted to do more.

"Not only did she have us grab all the coats and sweaters we had to donate, but this 7-year-old child wanted to give them the money she had raised the previous month at a community garage sale so the family could have a place to stay," Tow said. "Needless to say the mother was touched by this kind act and was grateful and tearful from this unselfish giving from a young child."

