My Hero: Going the extra mile for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ashley McGregor isn’t just a teacher at Rossview Middle School, she’s a guiding light to her students.

From sponsoring the Beta Club, to offering students a shoulder to cry on, McGregor always goes the extra mile. That’s why she is this week’s My Hero

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Ashley's choice of charity, which is Saint Jude Children's Hospital.

