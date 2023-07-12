My Hero: Health care worker brightens patients' days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This is the email I received to nominate Christina Whitley for "My Hero."

"I am the Lead Service Coordinator at Trevecca Towers and I would like to nominate Christina Whitley for the My Hero recognition. Christina is our representative from Telemate, which provides telehealth appointments, on-site nurse practitioner visits, and remote patient monitoring to check blood sugars, blood pressure, oxygen levels, and other services.

As a little background, Trevecca Towers is low-income housing for seniors and disabled individuals. Many of our residents have a limited social support system and have gone without good medical care for years either due to lack of insurance or being scared of the medical system.

Christina goes above and beyond in her position with Telemate and she brings hope and joy to the residents she serves. She develops relationships with them which enables them to feel seen and heard resulting in a trust that they will then accept medical care.

As we both know, medical care is especially important to seniors and it can make a difference in their quality of life. I have seen Christina have more patience with difficult people than anyone else would do and she is tenacious!

She has gone to extra lengths to secure a pet for a resident who was lonely and in need of an animal companion to decrease her loneliness. It is not unusual for Christina to have a few residents waiting at her door on Monday morning to check and see how their week has been and she will deal with the most trivial matters that others would brush off.

Any organization would be lucky to have a Christina to represent their company and to make a regular difference in the lives of individuals who have been overlooked for so long."

