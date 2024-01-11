My Hero: Honoring the late Robert Wiliams Junior

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Springfield woman and her four sisters call their dad a Super Hero. In today's 'My Hero' we honor the late Robert Wiliams Junior.

Williams was killed in the Bowling Green, KY tornadoes two years ago after shielding his girlfriend to protect her. They were found in a field. His daughter Kanitta Garrett tells me that to his family, he hung the moon and the stars.

She says he was the life of every family gathering. She says that if anyone needed anything, he'd drop what he was doing and was there, day or night. She is comforted by her sweet memories of him.

