My Hero: Joy Closet

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Many times foster children need homes in the middle of the night and arrive with few personal items. That's been the experience of Heather Gray, a foster mom in Hopkinsville, Kentucky who is on a mission to help families take care of children in every possible way.

Gray says the financial burden is great when children are placed with a family and they need everything from shoes, diapers, toothbrushes to beds.

She opened Joy Closet 14 months ago. It's set up like a store, but free. All of the items are donated by the community and company sponsors who want to support this mission. Gray worked at a similar closet in Cookeville, Tennessee before moving back home with the calling to help southern Kentucky families.

The community support to fill this closet has been so overwhelming, the closet has moved three times already. It is now located in the old Belmont school near downtown.

"It's been amazing how much the community has wrapped around us and it's 100 percent a God thing," Gray said.

Now Joy Closet can make sure families have everything they need within 48 hours. The organization has a vision plan for the future that includes a new safe house for children. So far, 600 kids have already been helped.

