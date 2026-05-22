My Hero: Judy McCoy, a 'ray of sunshine'

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Before sunrise in Hendersonville, Tenn., 84-year-old Judy McCoy is already making people smile at the Twice Daily on East Main Street, and once you meet her, you’ll understand why customers call her a “ray of sunshine.”

From hugs and encouragement to remembering names and birthdays, Ms. Judy has turned simple morning stops into meaningful moments for so many in the community. She calls her job her “ministry,” and her kindness reaches far beyond the cash register.

And that’s why Judy McCoy is this week’s MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.