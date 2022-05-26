My Hero: Judy Ogle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The May 6 My Hero is awarded posthumously to a Nashville area mom who not only taught her kids about fitness, but about working hard for those you love.

Lisa Peek nominated her mother, Judy Ogle, who passed away in April. She says her mother had been fighting vascular dementia.

When she was little, Peek says her mom always told her kids to move to stay in good physical condition. But she also stepped up when her dad was sick and couldn't work.

"She was just an awesome lady and I wish everybody knew her," Peek said.

Peek says that Ogle didn't retire until she was 72 years old to make sure they'd be OK.

In honor of her mom, Peek, who has already run 82 half-marathons, will dedicate every walk or run to her mom for the rest of her life.